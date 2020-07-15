Ben’s been saying he did something awful for the last couple days but today we actually found out what happened and it involved his baby. He’s been super depressed about it but everyone just laughed when he finally fessed up.

$1000 MINUTE: Mariah from Savage played today for our NEW Grand Prize of $1000 in gift cards from Yumi Sushi, La Grolla, Hope Breakfast Bar and Handsome Hog. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

The Trend:

Best Buy and Starbucks now require you to wear a mask

There’s ANOTHER new streaming service today

And, it’s Tax Day

Ben and Dana want to Save Our Stages! Today, they talked to Ashley Ryan from First Avenue about what they need from us to survive. Here’s the link we talk about. Please, fill it out and hit submit: www.saveourstages.com/

