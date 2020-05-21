Hip-hop fans nationwide have been grooving to the new Jamo Gang album Walking With Lions, which dropped last week. Adding to the excitement is this week’s surprise new Jamo Gang video “The 1st Time” featuring both the legendary DJ Premier and Minnesota superhero Slug from Atmosphere!

With locations from around the country, the clip features several favorite Minnesota spots including Up-Down and Ginger Hop! Keep your eyes peeled during Slug’s verse for cameos from Nur-D and Go 95.3‘s Chaz Kangas!

Watch the full clip, which historically is the first time Slug has rapped on a DJ Premier track, below:

