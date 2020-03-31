In the latest reminder of why we stan, both Jay-Z and Rihanna (seen in the above photo practicing social distancing years before it was popular) have publicly donated $1 Million to help fight COVID-19.

As the press release puts it, their donations will “support undocumented workers, the children of frontline health workers and first responders, and incarcerated, elderly and homeless populations in New York City and Los Angeles” as well as “offering daycare, learning materials, food and supplies for the children of frontline healthcare workers and first responders, providing learning materials for the over 20,000 children and youth learning in shelters and virtual mental health support for parents, and ensuring child-care centers are clean, have smaller clusters of children and that all personnel are protected.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

