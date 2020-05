This weekend we are giving away passes to our first virtual Go Session with Jessie Reyez! She is definitely one to watch- she has already been nominated for a Grammy and her debut album is the highest selling album from a female artist this year. Go 96.3 wants to get you into this exclusive virtual Go Session- you’ll even be able to ask Jesse a question!

When you hear our on-air host give you the unique keyword, text that keyword to 651-989-9696 and you’ll be entered for a chance to win!

