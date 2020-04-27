After the overwhelming response Get Knit Events received from the original “hunt” they’ve created another day-long virtual event designed to enjoy from the comfort of your own home to take place this Saturday 5/2 from 11am-6pm! Gather up those in your household or create a virtual team with your closest friends or family and embark on a day-long scavenger hunt. With 100+ challenges (including 50+ new from the original “hunt”), trivia, contests and more – this day won’t be your average day of quarantine.

As challenges are completed, text in your photos and email videos and you’ll be awarded points for each completed task. The winning team of the “hunt” wins all the glory and a GetKnit prize pack (merchandise, prints, etc.). Complete with a virtual kick-off party and closing ceremonies, the aim of Get Knit is to foster a strong sense of community even while we are physically apart.

Registration is open through this Friday, 5/1 at noon, so SIGN UP HERE while there is still time to join the fun.

From zany to sweet, heartwarming to laughable, there will be a full array of challenges for all. Examples could include:

– Find a random object in your house and create a 15-30 sec. infomercial to sell it –

– Create some encouraging sidewalk art to cheer up your neighbors –

– Order beer delivery from any local brewery and take a picture of the delivery person –

So How Does This Work?

Step 1 – Recruit Your Virtual Team

Teams can include 1 – 6 players and be made up of a household (kids welcome too!), individuals “coming together” virtually on a team, or take on the challenges yourself. Oh, and start dreaming up your team name (hint hint).

Step 2 – Register

Teams can register individually or together. At time of registration you’ll be asked to elect a “team leader” – that person will be required to use their phone and email to submit their team’s challenges on event day. If registering individually, you will just need to let us know if you are the team lead and who is on your virtual team. We are offering this as a “Free” experience but are asking you to consider contributing to GetKnit if you’re able and excited to do so.

Step 3 –Kick Off Party

On event day, we will “come together” for a webinar-style kick-off party. There we will share the “rules of engagement” and then release the 100+ challenges via email that you and your team can choose to take on throughout the day!

Step 4 – The “Hunt”!

Round up with your teammates virtually and come up with your plan of attack, then dive into the “hunt”! As you finish challenges, you’ll text photos or email videos to submit each entry and you’ll be awarded points for each correctly completed challenge. Finish as many or as few challenges as you’d like – make the day yours!

Step 5 – Closing Ceremonies

After the points have been tallied, we’ll come back “together” for a webinar style closing ceremonies, share some highlights of the day, do a virtual cheers, and announce our winners! Prizes will be given for third, second, and first place teams!

