After we navigated the way of Instagram giving us a few issues, Jordan of ‘The Night Show’ here on Go 96.3 and Jack of AJR were able to connect during quarantine!

Many topics were discussed including a surprising quarantine snack, TV show inspirations, shaving while on lockdown, summer touring & more. Plus, you know we had to see if Jack has hopped on the Tiger King train!

