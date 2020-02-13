Is there a more perfect pairing than late nights and frozen pizza? Every week, our Night Show host Jordan will be taking a bite out of the frozen pizza industry and judging a given ‘za on the following qualities:

Packaging/Design

Mouth Feel/Taste

Topping – Sauce – Crust Ratio

Consistency

Texture

This week, Jordan and Bailey Cogan of 26 BATS! dove in to JFPR legends Pep Drafthaus and their Prohibition Style pie (essentially, a supreme). Over pizza, Bailey dove into the future of 26 BATS!, the evolution of the Minnesota music scene, and how their music collective Kremblems works.

As always, Go Radio is not being paid for these reviews, so that you can trust Jordan to be 100% bias-free. #NoCorporateDollars!

Love local music? Check out Go 96.3’s new Minnesota Music show Local Ties on Sunday nights at 10pm! More info here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

