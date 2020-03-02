We’re less than a week away from Purim, one of the biggest parties of the year! The Jewish holiday always sees so much fun each year, and this Monday’s should be particularly fun as comedian Judy Gold prepares a special Purim performance for Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy at the Mall of America!

Judy spoke with Go 95.3‘s Chaz Kangas about the significance of Purim, what to expect for Purim first-timers, why Twin Cities comedy crowds are so beloved and the changes and challenges of performing comedy in 2020.

Check out the full interview below:

