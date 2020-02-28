Today, cross-genre general and universally beloved self-professed “#1 Freaked Out American Loser” JUICEBOXXX drops his brand new album It’s Easy to Feel Like a Nobody When You’re Living in the City.

The “In the Basement” provocateur spoke to Go 95.3‘s Chaz Kangas about lovingly playing with various punk aesthetics, how touring with a band has impacted his songwriting, what makes diners in New Jersey so special and what exactly goes into making a JUICEBOXXX album.

Listen to the full-interview below:

