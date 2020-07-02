Starting Friday, July 3rd at 10am through Sunday on the Modern Hip-Hop Channel, DJ Bonics and friends from all across the country will be mixing non-stop until Sunday! If you’re grilling, boating or hanging in the backyard, let this be your soundtrack.

You can pull it up on your phone or tablet with the Go Radio app or in a browser right here. You can also listen on a Google Home, Amazon Echo or go old fashioned and tune that dial into 95.3 FM! Thank you to Audi Minneapolis, Audi St. Paul, McDonalds and Summit. Have a great weekend and be safe.

