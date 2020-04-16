Fans of Twin Cities hip-hop are no stranger to Just Wulf. From commandeering last year’s massive posse cut “The Cypher” to being one of the most reliable remix verses in the game, he’s as strong of a solo artist as he is a colonel of collaboration.

Tonight, Just Wulf takes that outreach to the next level with his inaugural #16On16On16 Live in Quarantine! An extension of his beloved monthly #16On16 feature where he and a different artist drop a new 16 bar verse on the 16th day of each month, tonight will see Just Wulf streaming the showcase live, featuring artists from across the map: Utah’s Earthworm, Oregon’s Gradient and Colorado’s Type 1.

Catch all the action tonight at 9:00 PM CT on Just Wulf’s Instagram Live! More info here!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

