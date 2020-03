Day-brightening modern R&B heavyweight and friend of Go Radio the great Khalid has come through with a new song to help with being shut inside at these times.

Released with the Instagram message of “be safe. vibes for the quarantine,” Khalid blesses us with “Wildflower.” No word if this is from an upcoming project, another soundtrack or just to get us through, but we’re happy to have it.

Listen to “Wildflower” here:

