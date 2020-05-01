We all know nobody knows what day it is in quarantine… except for Zeke. This weekend, we are helping the Go Fam get ready for Mother’s Day next Sunday. We don’t want anyone to forget the Mom’s just because they are in quarantine!

We want to get your mother a Mother’s Day feast valued at $250! It’s a 4 person, 4 course meal from La Grolla authentic Italian Cuisine and Garden Patio in Cathedral Hill, St. Paul. This special pre-order menu has choices including fresh pasta Ravioli di Granchio, crab cakes and crab stuffed salmon. Bring home a taste of Northern Italy to celebrate your mother this Mothers Day. Please call 651-221-1061 or visit la-grolla.com for more information on curbside pickup orders.

