New York Times Best-Selling Author, Emmy-nominated Conan writer and universally beloved stand-up comic Laurie Kilmartin is in the Twin Cities this week for a series of shows at Acme Comedy Co., and today she spoke with Go 95.3‘s Chaz Kangas about writing for TV vs. writing for stand-up, why Minneapolis audiences are so special, Twitter, the behind the scenes at cult classic Comedy Central show Tough Crowd and more!

Listen to the full interview below and catch Laurie at Acme Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM & 10:30 PM!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

