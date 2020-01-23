On January 1st, 2020 Lexii Alijai tragically passed away. While we are still heartbroken over this immense loss, carrying on her name and memory is so very important.

On February 19th, join us at First Avenue for the Lexii Alijai Benefit Show featuring Kehlani and special guests. Tickets on-sale Friday January 24th at 9am. Proceeds benefitting the Lexii Alijai Foundation

From First Avenue:

To continue the legacy she had begun to build in her city, First Avenue has joined forces with the Central Foundation (501(c)3) and Heiruspecs Scholarship to create a recording arts scholarship that will be awarded to promising young artists in the area that strive for continued artistic growth and success beyond high school and show a desire to contribute to their communities.

