Last weekend before his show at Club Underground, Houston hip-hop legend Lil Flip stopped by our Go 95.3 Studios to speak with Chaz Kangas about all things Flip: from his new album The Art of Freestyling 2 to his forthcoming final album The Leprechaun 2, his endeavors outside of music, performing in Japan, being one of the first Texas artists of his generation to break out national, if he’ll step back into the rap battle arena and more!

Watch the full interview below:

