He’s got the horses in the back and his birthday in a socially responsible mindstate!

Yesterday Lil Nas X celebrated his big 21st birthday! Joining him were…a piece of bread with a candle and Elmo.

While it’s a rough climate for anyone to be celebrating their birthday in right now, Lil Nas X made the most of it and raised our spirits with a funny self-deprecating clip.

Watch Lil Nas X’s birthday bash below:

