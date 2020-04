On Friday, April 3rd from 5-8p, Go 96.3 celebrated 50 years of First Avenue by playing three hours of Minnesota music. After starting with Prince’s “Purple Rain,” Reed and Jordan showed love to the pioneers of the Minnesota music scene, as well as some of the new generation’s brightest stars. Nate from First Avenue called in to discuss the Twin Cities Music Communty Trust and whether of not a ghost lurks in the corners of First Ave’s second floor. Listen to the full three hours below!

