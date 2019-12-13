After months of being served only fashion looks from Lil Uzi Vert, the rapper had taken to social media in the last week to tease the latest single ‘Futsal Shuffle 2020‘ which is said to be the first single off his long-awaited album, Eternal Atake. Uzi first posted a teaser clip on both his Twitter and Triller account of him doing a dance to the clip.

The song took over the internet as fans joined in attempting the dance, hoping this meant the single was on its way. Low and behold, it is finally here. Check out the full track below.

