Listen to Auggie 5000 at 6:10am, 7:10am and 8:10am to qualify for a two-day trip to Las Vegas for an amazing NYE experience.

Winner will received an two-day trip to spending NYE in Vegas where night one they get to see and meet Gucci Mane (plus a Gucci Swag pack)! Night two they are in for a treat, the winner will get a surprise show with one of the biggest artist in the world!

Grand Prize winner will be drawn on Friday, December 20th!

Keep it locked to Go 95.3 for your chance to win!

