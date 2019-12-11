After a whirlwind of a year; selling out an entire tour, having the longest running No. 1 by a solo female rapper on the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘Truth Hurts’, and multiple Grammy nominations (just to name a few), Lizzo has found a way to level up once again as TIME declares her ‘Entertainer of The Year’. It is no surprise that the artist lands the title, as it seems not hearing from her has become impossible.

TIME emphasizes the impact of her music both sonically and lyrically as it is ‘relentlessly positive and impossibly catchy‘ and her lyrics are ‘funny, bawdy and vulnerable: reminders to dump whatever idiot is holding you back and become your own biggest fan’. Most importantly, she is candid with her struggles through this journey – hopping on Instagram live to chat with her fans about her struggles, or tweeting her latest thoughts with a predominately IDGAF what you think attitude.

What has become clear to see is that the world has become dominated by Lizzo and we are just living in it. Check out the full article on TIME here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

