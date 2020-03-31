Chaz Kangas 0
Greg Allen/Invision/AP

Our brave heroes on staff at the U of M Fairview Hospital at least had a few moments to feel “Good As Hell” yesterday!

Lizzo purchased the medical workers all lunch! She also purchased lunch for the brave professionals at University of Washington Medicine Center Montlake Emergency Department, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Henry Ford Hospital and more!

