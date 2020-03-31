Our brave heroes on staff at the U of M Fairview Hospital at least had a few moments to feel “Good As Hell” yesterday!

Lizzo purchased the medical workers all lunch! She also purchased lunch for the brave professionals at University of Washington Medicine Center Montlake Emergency Department, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Henry Ford Hospital and more!

Check out the social media reception for her gesture below:

That moment when you’re working the ER and @Lizzo surprises you by sending over some lunch! 😲❤️ If anyone else wants to help our valiant workers during this #COVID19 crisis, here’s a list of what you can do ➡️https://t.co/ejQ8n1UUjA #homegirl #thankyou #healthcareworkers pic.twitter.com/RAqN2GVhc7 — M Health Fairview (@MHealthFairview) March 30, 2020

Thank you @Lizzo for sending lunches to the UW Medical Center – Montlake Emergency Department today! 💜💛 Your support of our frontline healthcare workers means a lot. #WeGotThisSeattle https://t.co/HG1ck0Blhd pic.twitter.com/PkwgjsCmBP — UW Medicine (@UWMedicine) March 30, 2020

SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines. #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity. 💙 pic.twitter.com/sM5H8DIImg — Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) March 31, 2020

