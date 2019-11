At the end of the year, Lizzo might have to release a compilation of all her tremendous award show performances – because these are just too good to disappear into the airwaves!

Last night Lizzo brought “Jerome” to the American Music Awards and absolutely brought the house down!

While she didn’t walk away with any of the three awards she was nominated for, Lizzo definitely left the AMA audience talking!

Watch the full “Jerome” performance below:

