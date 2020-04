Everyone could absolutely do with a little more calmness these days, and thankfully SZA and Lizzo are here to help!

Yesterday on Instagram Live, SZA brought her sound bowl and Lizzo brought her flute in efforts to bring you to a better place mentally.

Check out the full meditative experience below:

SZA with a sound bowl and Lizzo playing the flute brought me to a much better place 馃グ pic.twitter.com/7X0R4bMUU9 — travieso (@masunthemutt) April 23, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook