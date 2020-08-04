Aside from the array of local music heard on New at Night with Reed and Zeke (every weeknight from 7pm-8:15) and Local Ties (every Sunday from 8-10pm with Jordan), we’re adding even more local music to the playlist! We’ll be highlighting different Minnesota-based bands and artists through our Local Ties Song of the Month. For August, It’s Bully – “Where To Start”! Rosemount. MN native, Alicia Bognanno, is the frontwoman for the indie/rock band now based out of Nashville.

Check out this month’s Local Ties Song of The Month!

