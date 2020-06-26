Whether you’re new to the Minnesota music scene, or a card carrying member of the “I arrive at the venue promptly at doors to see local support and then buy their merch” club, Local Ties is the show for you! Every Sunday (now) from 8p to 10p, we take a comprehensive deep dive of Minnesota music, spanning multiple eras and genres, under the guidance of our host and lifelong Minnesotan, Jordan.

LOCAL ARTISTS: If you’re looking to submit your music to Local Ties, you can e-mail LocalTies@GoMN.com with:

A link to a .wav of your music

2. An electronic Press Kit

3. Biography

If you have any questions about going to press or the music industry in general, feel free to reach out to Jordan at Jordan@GoMN.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

