Aside from the array of local music heard on New at Night with Jordan (every weeknight from 7pm-midnight) and Local Ties (every Sunday from 8-10pm), we’re adding even more local music to the playlist! We’ll be highlighting different Minnesota-based bands and artists through our Local Ties Song of the Month. For July, It’s Snowshow 19 alumni Gully Boys and their song “New Song #2” from their album “Phony” (which is phenomenal, check it out here).

Get to know Gully Boys with their Go Backstage interview from Snowshow 19:

