Madison McFerrin is returning to the Twin Cities this Thursday, and to mark the occasion she spoke with Go 95.3‘s Chaz Kangas all about her new You & I EP, the impact on her music of growing up in Minnesota with her father Bobby McFerrin so involved with the Twin Cities music scene, her latest single “No Room,” coping with social media and more!

Don’t miss Madison McFerrin at Icehouse this Thursday, December 12!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook