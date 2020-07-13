Ben and Dana are BACK! Listen to what happened and how many times they were mask shamed over their week of vacation! Plus, Ben has a great new response to those that make fun of him for wearing a mask.

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nc…face-coverings.html

$1000 MINUTE: Annie from Saint Paul played today for our NEW Grand Prize of $1000 in gift cards from Yumi Sushi, La Grolla, Hope Breakfast Bar and Handsome Hog. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

The Trend:

An NFL Team is changing their racist name: www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/294…redskins-name-logo

An Actress lost her battle with Breast Cancer: people.com/movies/kelly-presto…reast-cancer-at-57/

And, MN United are back on the pitch: www.startribune.com/minnesota-unite…turn/571737012/

It’s Ben’s birthday and Dana has been pumping up this “prize” he got him… He kept calling it a prize that was going to enhance Ben’s favorite thing to do every day. It was pretty ridiculous.

We'd love to hear your story every morning on Go 96.3.

Have questions, comments or concerns? Email Ben@gomn.com or Dana@gomn.com… Never, ever the bosses. Snitches get stitches!

