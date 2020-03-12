You might think we’re joking but Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey takes us seriously enough to talk again on our show about Dana’s dream for a Giant Water Slide and now we have THE PERFECT LOCATION! Plus, Ben is scared about the Coronavirus so we try to get him to shut down the city.

$1000 Minute: Stew from Minneapolis played today for our NEW Grand Prize of a suite for you and 11 friends to see 311 at Mystic Lake valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

GET TO KNOW Question: Tom Hanks, America’s favorite person, tested positive for the Coronavirus. If you could wave the immunity wand and protect one celebrity from the virus… Who would it be?

Wheel of Meat: Every Thursday morning, Ben and Dana give away meat on the radio. Yes. It’s as crazy as it sounds. Listen and win that meat!

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

