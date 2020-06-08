Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called Ben and Dana to talk about Defunding the Police and what it was like to get Shame Walked at a rally in NE yesterday.

We’d love to hear your story every morning on Go 96.3. Call 651-989-9696!

To donate and/or volunteer visit: www.welovelakestreet.com/

$1000 MINUTE: Luke from Waconia played today for our NEW Grand Prize of a pair of tickets to the next 10 shows after the Coronavirus Quarantine and valued at more than $1000. Listen tomorrow morning at 7:35 to play!

Florida or Wisconsin: America’s fastest rising game show! All the craziest stuff happens in one of those two states. We’ll read you a headline and you have to tell us where you think it happened.

Thanks for listening to Ben and Dana Make Mornings Suck Less on Go 96.3/Twin Cities!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

