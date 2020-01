Our dreams are finally coming true, My Chemical Romance will be coming to the Twin Cities on Friday, September 11th with a massive show at Xcel Energy Center!! Yes, you ready that correctly — MCR is invading MN this fall….who else is ready to fall out of their chairs?!

General on-sale will be on Friday, January 31st at 12pm.

Go Fam, you know we always GOT YOU! Listen to Reed on 1/29, 1/30 and 1/31 in the 5pm hour for an MCR song — caller 9 wins tickets before you can even buy them!!

