Sara Fish

One of the most productive mid-Quarantine musicians has been MGK, whose series of new music, freestyle and covers has given us plenty to look forward to as well as a few surprises!

Today MGK loads up Rihanna‘s “Love On the Brain,” a request made by an unlikely source: Marilyn Manson. Having hit MGK with the unexpected request over FaceTime, we are given us a jagged hard-rocking take on the modern hip-hop ballad.

Check it out:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook