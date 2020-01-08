Merging elements of folk, reggae, and jazz, USA Today describes Milky Chance as “singer-songwriter with electronic beats.” The band has cited many diverse artists as influences, including reggae and rock artists the likes of Bob Marley, Ray Charles, and John Frusciante of Red Hot Chili Peppers. They have earned their place in the hearts of modern music fans across the globe.

Fillmore Minneapolis is excited to bring the dynamic duo to our neck of the woods at their brand new venue downtown Minneapolis.

Tickets available here but we want to send you and a friend on us! To enter, simply fill out the entry form below and share with your friends for more chances to win!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

