Big news for longtime Mac Miller fans! The late Pittsburgh rapper’s breakthrough mixtape K.I.D.S. has been officially re-released!

Available for the first time remastered and on streaming platforms, K.I.D.S. arrives just in time for the landmark mixtape’s 10th anniversary!

This means you can once again listen to Go 95.3‘s DJ Bonics on track 12, the “Mad Flavor, Heavy Flow” interlude!

Check out Bonics’ remastered interlude and the full mixtape below:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook