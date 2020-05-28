NO SPOILERS AHEAD!

The expansion for Mortal Kombat 11 is here and it’s everything one could want as the Kombat legend continues. Behold Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath!

A level of skepticism for a follow-up add-on would be understandable given how last year’s Mortal Kombat 11 completely stuck the landing with a successful and satisfying time-travel-related story mode and wondering how could they possibly continue the tale on the same tier of quality? I’m happy to report they succeed without cheapening the original gaming experience or coming off as an arbitrary addition.

The story mode here involves Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Sindel and others absent from last year’s story mode detailing their own adventure not only as the events were happening, but how they’d come to impact the – you guessed it – Aftermath. Along with the nostalgic fun of playing as these characters, especially Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa reprising his role as Shang Tsung from the original movie, we really get to see these characters fleshed-out and evolve. It’s a game with a much deeper pleasure than “it’ll look cool watching this cool looking guy kill this other cool looking guy.” Rather, Aftermath shows such a progression in these characters, reminding us why this franchise’s near 30 year legacy keeps us coming back for more.

The story mode alone is worth the purchase – but wait, there’s more! If you don’t feel like brutally disemboweling your opponent at the end of your fight, you can “kill them with kindness” with the returning ‘FRIENDSHIP’ finishing moves. And who wouldn’t want to be friends with ROBOCOP?! That’s right, Robocop is in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, and is just as fun to play as it sounds. You can finally square off Robocop against other special guest stars The Joker, Spawn and – yes – The Terminator!

It’s a good time for gaming, and if you need an escape that’s has both a familiar comfort and intriguing twists and turns, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is it! Highly recommended. More info can be found here.

