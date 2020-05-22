Last year, Mortal Kombat 11 tested our might with one of the year’s best games. A compelling story mode, complex and accessible gameplay, and innovative detailed fatalities gave us everything we want from a Mortal Kombat game – and now we’re getting more!

As seen this week from the official launch trailer, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is on the way! Set to a remix of Kendrick Lamar‘s “D.N.A.,” the clip shows what additions are coming to game including the return of Friendship finishers, a new extension of the game’s story mode, the addition of fan favorite Kombatants Sheeva and Fujin and – yes – the Mortal Kombat debut of Robocop!

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath arrives May 26! Watch the official launch trailer below!

