Tonight at 6:30 PM CT, KARE 11 will televise MN Bands Together, a benefit to support the Greater Twin Cities United Way COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund featuring some of your favorite local artists including Soul Asylum, #ShutUpAndRap champion Nur-D and more!

Tonight’s line-up also features Chris Hawkey, Ka Lia Universe, Chris Kroeze, Kyle Skye, NunnAbove, Matthew Griswold, Emily Haavik & The 35s, The Bazillions and Mostly Trees.

100% of the funds donated by viewers will be distributed to local nonprofits providing immediate support to those impacted by COVID-19 including food, shelter, child care, supplies and financial assistance.

In addition to airing on KARE 11, the show broadcast will be simulcast on Facebook Live and YouTube.

