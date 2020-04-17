Tonight at 6:30 PM CT, KARE 11 will televise MN Bands Together, a benefit to support the Greater Twin Cities United Way COVID-19 Response & Recovery Fund featuring some of your favorite local artists including Soul Asylum, #ShutUpAndRap champion Nur-D and more!
Tonight’s line-up also features Chris Hawkey, Ka Lia Universe, Chris Kroeze, Kyle Skye, NunnAbove, Matthew Griswold, Emily Haavik & The 35s, The Bazillions and Mostly Trees.
100% of the funds donated by viewers will be distributed to local nonprofits providing immediate support to those impacted by COVID-19 including food, shelter, child care, supplies and financial assistance.
In addition to airing on KARE 11, the show broadcast will be simulcast on Facebook Live and YouTube.
Tonight is the night! MN Bands Together, a benefit concert on @kare11 for @UnitedWayTC #COVID 19 Response & Recovery Fund, featuring @soulasylum @kaliauniverse @Chris_Hawkey @iamchriskroeze @NurDRocks @nunnabove @KyleSkye @matthewgriswold @Mostlytrees @emilyhaavik @TheBazillions pic.twitter.com/rOa9Mcg1A5
— KARE 11 (@kare11) April 17, 2020