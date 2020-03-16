Go Radio is here with our new COVID-19 Update Page! Any school canceling, show postponement or needed knowledge will be dropped right here!

Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order to close all Minnesota K-12 public schools from this Wednesday, March 18 to Friday, March 27. That’s a full week-and-a-half closure.

For St. Paul students, however, Superintendent of Saint Paul Public Schools Dr. Joe Gothard says St. Paul public schools will be closed immediately starting Monday, March 16.

As KARE 11 reported, a few other districts have school closing variations:

– Wayzata and Minnetonka schools are likely to close on Monday

– Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Schools are closing Monday March 16 through Monday, March 30

– Minneapolis schools will be closing Tuesday, March 17 (but will be open Monday)

– Anoka-Hennepin Schools, currently on spring break, will continue to be temporarily closed through Friday, March 27

Additionally, the following Minnesota institutions are temporarily closed:

Science Museum of Minnesota

Minnesota Children’s Museum

Minnesota Historical Society Historic Sites and Museums

Minnesota Zoo

Minneapolis Institute of Art

First Avenue & 7th Street Entry

Guthrie Theater

The Ordway

We’ll update this page as more develops! Until then: stay inside, wash your hands, don’t touch your face and keep it tuned to Go Radio!

