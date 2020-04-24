One of the most universally acclaimed releases in the history of hip-hop is celebrating its 25th anniversary today, and we’re all getting a special anniversary present for it!

Mobb Deep‘s The Infamous, a landmark rap release known for being wildly influential and aging like the finest of wines, turns a quarter-century old today. The beats and rhymes from members Havoc and the late Prodigy spawned countless contributions to hip-hop’s sound and lexicon.

Today we’re getting a special remastered 25th anniversary edition with three contemporary non-album tracks (including the elusive “Shook Ones Part 1”) as well as remastered instrumentals of both “Shook Ones.”

Check out the definitive way to listen to The Infamous below:

