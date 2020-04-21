You’ll never need to social distance from Go 96.3! Not only do we have your favorite music closer than ever, but our Go DJs are catching up with what all your favorite artists are doing during these times with exclusive interviews and performances!

Today, Zeke caught up with Bloomington bad boy Mod Sun to discuss MGK, how he’s dealing with quarantine and preview some new music!

Relive the whole and conversation below and remember to follow Go 96.3 to make sure you don’t miss which artist we’ll have live next!

