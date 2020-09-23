September’s Local Ties Artist of the Month is Moise!

Our first exposure to Moise was at our Go Fest 2018 Battle of the Bands. Though he did not win the night, he did secure a sizable amount of fan votes and solidified himself as “someone we should definitely keep an eye on.”

His effortless blend on pop, R&B, and indie is fully formed on his new album ‘Postcards I Forgot to Send,’ which came out in August. Stand outs from it include the Psymun-produced “Try, Try”, “Cascade”, and “Gold Rush”, all of which have been featured prominently on the 9 O’Clock News and Local Ties.





Check out the visual accompaniment to ‘Post Cards I Forgot to Send’ below and listen for his music on Go 96.3!

