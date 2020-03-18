Stuck at home and wanting to scratch that musical itch? Maybe you’ve always wanted to give music a try and now have the time to do it!
Good news! Moog and Korg, the two worldwide leaders in synthesizers have made their mobile apps, effectively an entire synthesizer in your phone, available for free!
Let your souls speak through the synth sounds of Korg here and Moog here!
The Minimoog Model D iOS app is free for download right now 👆link in bio👆 🌍🎶 A gift to spread positivity, creativity, and expressivity. A moment to slow down, appreciate our innate strength, and experience the uplifting power of sound. A chance to share the way we hear the world around us… …and if it moves you, express yourself… As we find ourselves in unfamiliar settings: stay open, stay safe, and #synthesizelove. <3 Your friends at Moog
Schools, workplaces, and concerts worldwide have been requested to close & with many people self quarantining and working from home, we wanted to help you occupy your time a little 😉. ⠀ ⠀ We're offering the Korg iKaossilator App FREE for both iOS & Android until March 20th. ⠀ ⠀ LINK IN BIO to download and have some fun!