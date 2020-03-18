Chaz Kangas 0
(AP Photo)

Stuck at home and wanting to scratch that musical itch? Maybe you’ve always wanted to give music a try and now have the time to do it!

Good news! Moog and Korg, the two worldwide leaders in synthesizers have made their mobile apps, effectively an entire synthesizer in your phone, available for free!

Let your souls speak through the synth sounds of Korg here and Moog here!

