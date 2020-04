With all the hoopla surrounding live-streamed producer battles, it was only a matter of time before the Twin Cities got some of our own!

Tonight at 8:00 PM CT, local favorites Tek and Rich Lee will face each other on Instagram Live! Then Thursday, the series continues with Big Cats against J57!

Assembled by Jake Handegard of Morningside Films, don’t miss a moment of the action across their IG channels!

