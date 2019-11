Among the many great things happening in hip-hop these days is the sheer number of women releasing freestyles! The latest edition is this great freestyle that Megan Thee Stallion released…*checks notes* directly after the AMAs fresh off the red carpet!

Check out the full freestyle and the tease for her new project below:

Ain鈥檛 none of these niggas really playa no moe 馃敟馃敟馃敟 pic.twitter.com/Pz33vfOrcH — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 25, 2019

