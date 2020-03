The music world was sad to lose legendary performer and songwriter Kenny Rogers over the weekend. In response, Rhymesayers‘ most recent signee and longtime Rogers fan Nikki Jean uploaded a touching and very smooth cover of Rogers’ iconic “Island in the Stream.”

Watch Nikki’s cover below and follow her to catch more of her soulful quarantined offerings!

Kenny Rogers!! Love to him and his transition #KennyRogers pic.twitter.com/5ZJC16XYqa — nikki jean (@nikkijean) March 22, 2020

