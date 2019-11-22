Today’s one of those New Release dates that has something for everybody! Whether you’re into rapid fire lyrics, club jams or something to bump in the ride, there’s no shortage of new jams for you!

First up we have Go Show veteran Tech N9ne with his latest EnterFear Level 1 EP. A storytelling-focused concept project, it features appearances from Krizz Kaliko, Mackenzie Nicole and Navé Monjo.

Another Go Show alumni dropped a project as well! Flipp Deniro comes through today with his Love For Guala album which features Lil Baby, Rich the Kid and his massive hit “Leave Me Alone.”

Finally, we have the new Action Bronson project Lamb Over Rice. Produced entirely by The Alchemist, Lamb Over Rice is uncut unfiltered Bronson just how we like him!

