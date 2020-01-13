Well, it looks like The 1975 album next album ‘Notes on a Conditional Form’ will not come out until April 24th. The 21 track album will be the follow up to 2018’s ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’ and the final Lp in the ‘Music for Cars’ series. ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ was originally due out on February 21.

With all bad news comes good news, this Thursday 1/16 The 1975 will be releasing “Me and You Together song” then a new song every month until April 24th. Matty said in an Instagram live video that they will be touring till the end of December. Let’s hope for a Minnesota date! Until the tour dates and new music enjoy their latest single “Frail State of Mind”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

