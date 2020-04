Over the weekend a purple spotlight shined on our good buddy Nur-D as he performed a full set from the hallowed hall of Paisley Park!

Facebook Live was the place as Nur-D’s Pop-Up Concert lit up Saturday night! Hundreds watched as we heard intimate performances of some of our favorite, some brand new music, some fun covers, some deep cuts and news of his brand up project set to drop this weekend!

Watch the full performance below:

