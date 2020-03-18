Facing multiple show cancellations, former Shut Up and Rap champion Nur-D decided to take matters into his own hands and book his own Quarantined World Tour! Emanating from his home and featuring a plethora of local artists, Nur-D is going to be performing full length concerts on a variety of different social media platforms!

Listen to his interview with Go 95.3‘s Auggie 5000 below and check out all the dates to tune in to his next stream from the best seat in the (your) house!

Wow Simply Wow The first “stop” on this Quarantined World Tour was a MASSIVE success‼️ We raised over $1,200 dollars just on our Venmo (@ MNArtistRelief ) not counting donations directly to artists I am moved by your generosity🙏🏾 Nxt stop 03/19@YAMHAUSBand & @student1sucks pic.twitter.com/HC8Z87gm5g — Nur-D (@NurDRocks) March 16, 2020

